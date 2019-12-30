Coca-Cola Company's New Subscription Service Sells Out in 3 Hours

Coca-Cola North America is giving a limited number of fans the opportunity to taste some of 20-plus new drinks launching in early 2020 through a new subscription service.

The Coca-Cola Insiders Club invites thirsty (and curious) subscribers to sign up for a monthly shipment of three category-spanning beverages — from AHA flavored sparkling water to Coke Energy — plus a few surprises and swag. Subscribers can select from two payment options for the six-month membership: $10 per month or $50 prepaid (one month free).

The initial inventory of 1,000 memberships sold out in only three hours, but fans can join the waiting list to be notified when more subscription spots open up.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see how quickly the spots went, which shows just how passionate consumers are about our brands and innovations,” said Alex Powell, digital experiences manager, Coca-Cola North America. “It proves there is an opportunity to scale the concept and allow more people to participate.”

The Coca-Cola Insiders Club was inspired by the growth of the e-commerce subscription market, which has more than doubled annually over the last five years based on the popularity of meal kits and curated collections of everything from razors to pet supplies to makeup. Online shoppers enjoy the ease of having hand-picked products arrive on their doorstep, and the Christmas morning-like joy of opening up a mystery box each month.

“As a total beverage company, we’re constantly looking for ways to innovate not only in our products — but also in the consumer-centric experiences we offer,” said McCrea O’Haire, digital experiences manager, Coca-Cola North America. “People want choice, convenience and customization. The Insiders Club will allow us to showcase the diversity of the drinks we offer and get some of our newest innovations into the hands of fans who want to be among the first to enjoy them.”

The limited-edition launch of Coke Cinnamon also provided valuable insights. “We promoted the special holiday offering across our social and digital platforms, giving people the chance to provide their email address to learn more,” Powell said. “The response exceeded expectations, opening our eyes to an opportunity to reach true Coke loyalists not only with more information and content — but with a chance to get their hands on new products before they hit shelves.”