Kellanova, a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years, has announced that three popular snack brands; Cheez-It® Snap’d®, Cheez-It® Puff’d® and Club® Crisps, have reduced the amount of plastic used in their packaging (compared to the same volume last year), while maintaining the same amount of product in each package. The packaging designs were optimized, reducing the total material weight for these three foods by 672,000 pounds, reducing 124,000 pounds of plastic and reducing 548,000 pounds of corrugated cardboard used for shipping cases (annually).

“Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) envisions a day where the planet thrives,” said Janelle Meyers, Chief Sustainability Officer. “[These] popular snack brands have reduced the amount of plastic used in their packaging, while maintaining the same amount of delicious food in each package.”

This innovative packaging design is in line with Kellanova Better Days™ Promise commitment to work towards packaging that is 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2030. Additionally, as a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Pledge, Kellanova has a goal to reduce virgin plastic by 5%.

Kellanova’s framework to ensure packaging is innovative and sustainable involves four approaches:

Reduce packaging across the portfolio Remove certain plastic items and packaging materials Redesign packaging to be recyclable or compostable Increase recycling

“At just 12% of our total packaging footprint, Kellanova has one of the smallest plastic packaging footprints among peer companies,” said David Lestage, VP Chief R&D Officer. “Yet we remain committed to working with new and existing partners, customers and other innovators to identify packaging solutions, such as the plastic reduction in Cheez-It® Snap’d®, Cheez-It® Puff’d® and Club® Crisps, that protect and enhance our foods, while caring for the planet.”

