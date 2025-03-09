Global Pouch Forum will be taking place June 18-20 in Clearwater, Florida, and the event will feature several can’t-miss sessions providing vital information for anybody involved in flexible packaging.

Leading one of those sessions – “Key Trends Driving M&A Activity in Film and Flexible Packaging” – will be Rick Weil, Managing Director, Co-Head of Packaging, at Mesirow Investment Banking.

The flexible packaging sector has undergone considerable consolidation via M&A activity over the past 20 years. This surge of activity has been largely fueled by the influx of private equity capital, as well as selective activity from large, publicly traded companies in the sector. As Weil will discuss and explore in detail, these acquirers have set forth complex objectives:

Participate in a fragmented, resilient, and growing sector that serves attractive end markets

Drive enhancements and improvements via investments in people, equipment, and technology

Achieve cost savings, efficiencies, and synergies where possible

Solve challenging regulatory demands, including sustainability, traceability, security, and anti-counterfeiting measures

Provide innovative solutions for emerging consumer trends around sustainability and digital printing, among others

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 28 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery.

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).




