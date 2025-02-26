Global Pouch Forum will be taking place June 18-20 in Clearwater, Florida, and the event will feature several can’t-miss sessions providing vital information for anybody involved in flexible packaging.

Keynote Panel on June 19

Join Flexible Packaging Association President and CEO Dan Felton, Blaige & Co. Chairman and CEO Thomas Blaige, and BNP Media Packaging Group Publisher Douglas J. Peckenpaugh for an update on the state of the U.S. flexible packaging industry, including a look at ongoing public policy pressure from state and federal legislation, laws, and regulations.

This keynote session will include details on extended producer responsibility (EPR) and recycled content mandates, as well as regulatory updates related to toxic substances in packaging. Our speakers will also look at financial market indicators, as well as key points of innovation driving industry growth. Top takeaways will include:

How flexible packaging continues to be the fastest-growing packaging market segment in the U.S.

Product examples that are leading the innovative use of flexible packaging

Key market indicators for the global flexible packaging market

What packaging laws and regulations FPA is helping to shape in the U.S.—and how you can help

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 28 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery.

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in Clearwater, Florida, to discover the future of packaging together. Register today!



