Toppan, a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, and Flavour Makers Pty Ltd have won Gold at the 2023 Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Awards (PIDA). At a ceremony held on March 28 in Melbourne, Australia, the two companies received the award for the package of Flavour Makers’ Australian Organic Food Co. Minestrone Soup.

Headquartered in Victoria, Australia, Flavour Makers is a food processing company catering to regions throughout the world, including Australia, the United States, and Europe. Flavour Makers manufactures products with consideration for sustainability and the environment and is recognized for its high quality and service.

Coordinated by the Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP), the PIDA awards recognize outstanding packaging technologies and design. The award-winning product is a retortable ALL PP mono-material package developed by Toppan. The packaging’s mono-material composition makes it recycle-ready and maintains a high-level of barrier performance even after retorting. These and other advantages were recognized with prizes in both the Food Packaging Design and Sustainable Packaging Design categories, taking Gold in the latter.

The package uses PP barrier film manufactured by Toppan as part of the GL BARRIER range of transparent barrier films. Thailand-based Toppan subsidiary Majend Makcs manufactured and supplied the package to Flavour Makers, who commercialized and marketed the final product.

To learn more, please visit here.