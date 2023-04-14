Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack NA), a leading manufacturer of spouted pouch packaging in North America, has developed a new flexible packaging solution for ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Ortho GroundClear weed and grass killer concentrate. Inspired by refillable and reusable packaging innovations in other industries, ScottsMiracle-Gro teamed up with Cheer Pack NA to develop 5-oz flexible spouted pouches that are the first of their kind in the weed control category.

“There was no individual product on the market that inspired the development of our Ortho GroundClear Super Concentrate flexible refill pouches, but rather a culmination of macro level trends,” explains Keith Miller, senior packaging engineer for The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company. “Our teams stay on top of consumer product categories, and we have developed a form that makes concentrate use less intimidating to new consumers in the weed control category while also being a great sustainability benefit for the market.”

Cheer Pack NA was the clear choice to partner with Scotts on this innovative packaging solution, as the company has designed and manufactured a wide variety of flexible packaging solutions over many markets. The new spouted pouch for the Ortho GroundClear Super Concentrate contains 5-oz of product that makes up to 0.5-gal of finished product when mixed with water. The pouch is a construction of PET/Nylon/PE film, uses a special 20-410 thread spout and is sealed with a 20-mm child-resistant cap. The new packaging reduces waste by up to 90% when compared to a 1-gal refill bottle and provides a smaller shelf footprint for retailers, while also taking up less storage space in the consumer’s home.

To better understand how Cheer Pack NA can work with companies to create their own customized packaging solutions, Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing, Cheer Pack NA, encourages brands to reach out.

“We welcome brand owners to contact us to learn more about our innovative spouted pouch and cap solutions as well as to tour our Cheer Pack Innovation Center and manufacturing facilities to further understand our capabilities,” said Madonna.

