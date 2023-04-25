JBM Packaging, a manufacturer of eco-friendly, flexible packaging solutions, has recently announced that it is now B Corp Certified. The certification brings together an international community of businesses working together to lead a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy, requiring participating organizations to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. JBM is among a very small group of packaging companies to achieve this certification, earning a total of 93.1 points.

JBM pursued the certification as it embodies the company’s core values of creating better solutions, better lives and a better world. With a vision to be the role model for a sustainable, purpose-driven company, JBM has operated as a socially conscious business since the launch of its Fair Chance Program in 2015.

“The B Corp Certification reflects who we are as a business, and we’re honored to stand among such an incredible group of companies using their business in a way to support society and our environment,” said Marcus Sheanshang, President and CEO, JBM Packaging. “From our recyclable packaging products to our Fair Chance Program and on-staff personal change coach, we continually look for meaningful ways to better our team members, communities and the world.”

With the designation, JBM joins more than 2,400 U.S. companies, including Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, Toms and others, that demonstrate high levels of social and environmental performance. Leading by example with strong programs and standards, JBM’s management team reflects its diverse workforce, with more than 64 percent of management from underrepresented populations. Vision and values are not simply written on the walls of JBM, but shown in daily business operations.

Through its broad initiatives supporting the five impact areas B Corp measures (Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers), JBM continues to look ahead and grow its impact, particularly in its environmental focus. As a manufacturer of eco-friendly packaging, JBM has created a series of innovations that enable customers eliminate plastic packaging waste by transitioning to paper packaging solutions. For example, EcoViewTM, its newest product, is a recyclable paper package with a clear, plastic-free window that is curbside recyclable and naturally biodegrades in the environment.

“While the Certification validates who were are, it also signals where we want to go as a company,” Sheanshang added. “Reassessment is required on an ongoing basis to maintain our certification, so we’ll continue looking for ways to further improve our business practices in a way that benefits our workers, community, customers and the environment—this is just the beginning.”

For more information about JBM Packaging, please visit www.jbmpackaging.com.