Eco-Products announced today that it has earned a GreenScreen Certified Silver designation for its Vanguard line of compostable plates and containers made from sugarcane. The line uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the use of PFAS, a class of materials sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals.” In addition, GreenScreen Certified products do not contain other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

Regrettable substitution occurs when one ingredient is removed only to be replaced by another that could also be problematic. GreenScreen Certified Silver means that every chemical used in the Vanguard formulation was examined and does not have known chemicals of high concern to human health and the environment.

Eco-Products is reportedly the first manufacturer to earn the GreenScreen designation for a foodservice ware product line. The certification was developed by Clean Production Action (CPA) and the Center for Environmental Health (CEH).

“We are very excited to earn GreenScreen Silver Certification for our Vanguard line of compostable products,” says Ian Jacobson, president of Eco-Products. “Finding an alternative formula to replace PFAS was our top priority. But we also wanted to ensure our products did not contain other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first manufacturer to offer an innovative foodservice product with a preferable chemistry,” Jacobson adds.

GreenScreen is a globally recognized tool designed to assess and benchmark chemicals based on hazard. Companies, governments and organizations use GreenScreen scores to identify chemicals of concern and select safer alternatives.

“CEH and CPA are excited to launch GreenScreen Certified, and Eco-Products’ Vanguard is the first line of foodservice ware products that are certified. This new safety standard will empower consumers to make healthier decisions for themselves and their families," says Sue Chiang, food program director at CEH.

All Vanguard products are plant-based, BPI certified as compostable, microwave-friendly, cut-resistant and effective in both hot and cold applications. The initial line includes a variety of plates, bowls and clamshells, with more products to be added.

Visit www.ecoproducts.com/Vanguard for more information.