Koehler Paper, part of the Koehler Group, has expanded the application area of its flexible packaging papers and is implementing sustainable and flexible paper packaging in the non-food sector for the first time. In addition to various flexible packaging papers for the food sector, the company’s NexPlus® Seal Pure is offering a sustainable packaging option for products where no additional barriers are required. These include screws, electronic components and parts, processors, and LEDs in grammages of 35, 40, 45, 65 or 80 g/m², where the products are equipped with tear-resistant, sturdy, and sustainable packaging. In May 2023 Koehler Paper will present its first screw packaging at the interpack trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, and launch its new packaging solution.

Like all other Koehler NexPlus® paper, Koehler NexPlus® Seal Pure is also heat-sealable, and its strength properties make it very well suited for further processing on all commercially available packaging machines. Brand-name manufacturers and packing companies looking to change to recyclable paper packaging often do not have to absorb significant investment costs. In many cases, all it takes to optimize, for example sealing temperatures or sealing times on existing packaging machinery, and therefore the packaging result, is adjusting a few parameters.

“Together with our partner Schneider Electric, we implemented a pilot project over the last few months and put the new Koehler NexPlus® Seal Pure through its paces for the non-food sector,” explains Christoph Wachter, the Head of flexible packaging papers at Koehler Paper. “It is very strong yet still supple, and another standout feature is its excellent printability for product illustrations or application instructions. It can also be used on existing packaging machines at high cycle frequencies.”

In addition, flexible packaging papers significantly reduce carbon footprint compared to conventional plastic packaging and achieve a positive image transfer to both the product and company brand. With the NexFlex® product range, Koehler Paper has developed a unique and fully recyclable generation of flexible packaging papers. The aim here is to replace plastic in packaging by using so-called barrier paper wherever possible. The range covers a broad spectrum: It includes standard coated and uncoated papers used in laminates for pouches, sachets, and other applications, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging for food and non-food products. The next generation of papers for flexible packaging are sustainable barrier papers with functional surfaces for product-specific protection (NexPlus®). The NexFlex® product family also includes papers coated on one side with good dimensional stability and high smoothness (NexCoat®) as well as uncoated paper with a natural appearance (NexPure®). Various flexible packaging papers from Koehler Paper were awarded a score of 19 out of a possible 20 points by the environmental service provider Interseroh, along with the ‘Made for Recycling’ seal.

To learn more about Koehler Paper, please visit https://www.koehlerpaper.com/en/.