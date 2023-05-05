Leading global packaging solutions company, Huhtamaki has used its science expertise to develop groundbreaking mono-material technology. Its innovative and sustainable flexible packaging, in Paper, PE and PP Retort, is transformational and meets the demands of both its customers and their consumers.

“What we’ve done, quite simply, is to redesign the future of flexible packaging by setting new industry standards in mono-material solutions,” said Dr. Marco Hilty, President of Flexible Packaging at Huhtamaki. “These blueloopTM innovations are both unique to Huhtamaki and transformational. They simultaneously deliver recyclability, with no compromise in either product protection or affordability.”

Huhtamaki has launched three unique and powerful sustainable solutions in mono-material flexible packaging. These breakthrough innovations set new industry standards. They are designed for recycling and use fewer materials than the conventional complex and multi-layered materials they are designed to replace. What makes the innovations unique and transformative is the combination of the highest percentage of mono-material in the market today and the fact that this is delivered without any compromise on either product protection or affordability. And, by increasing the percentage of mono-material in each of our solutions, both the technical and economic viability of recycling is increased.

“These at-scale innovations will support our customers reach the commitments many of them have made, including to use only recyclable, compostable or reusable packaging by 2025 and align with the direction of future policy, both in the EU and globally,” continued Hilty. “Our innovations ensure flexible packaging affordability – especially important to consumers across the world, and they provide the high level of product protection, for food and household essentials, that flexible packaging is known for.”

Huhtamaki’s new innovation provides mono-material flexible packaging in three alternative material solutions: Paper, PE (polyethylene) and PP (polypropylene) Retort. With a mono-material share of up to 95% for PE, and at least 90% for PAPER and PP, the new solutions are unique, and there is no compromise in protection barriers, recyclability and affordability.

The innovations are currently being showcased at interpack 2023, the world´s biggest trade fair for the packaging industry and related process industries, which is taking place from May 4-10 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

To learn more about Huhtamaki, please visit https://www.huhtamaki.com/en/.