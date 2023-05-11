Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has announced an upgrade to its Dynäs pulp and paper mill in Sweden. The modernization program will increase efficiency and further improve the overall environmental performance of the mill, positioning it well to continue meeting customer demand for sustainable paper and paper-based packaging solutions.

The Dynäs mill produces high-quality sack and specialty kraft papers, which are used for a variety of paper-based packaging solutions for industrial and consumer industries, and is an important part of Mondi’s Flexible Packaging business. The project includes the installation and upgrade of machinery and equipment such as a new cooking plant and bark boiler, which will improve the mill's energy efficiency. The upgrades will also further reduce air and water emissions, and result in better wood utilization at the mill.

“The modernization program at Dynäs represents a significant investment in the future of this well-established mill,” said Roman Senecky, COO Mondi Kraft Paper. “By producing sustainable sack and specialty kraft paper, we continue to contribute to our MAP2030 goals and meet customer demand with innovative solutions such as Advantage StretchWrap, an alternative to plastic film pallet wrapping, and Advantage MF EcoComp, used for high strength packaging like paper bags for wet organic household waste. The mill supplies paper across Europe and plays an important role in the local community.”

The Swedish Land and Environmental Court (Mark-och Miljödomstolen) approved Mondi’s works application in March 2023, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

