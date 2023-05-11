The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced the election of its 2023 Board of Directors. William Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Amcor Flexibles, is the new Chair of the FPA Board of Directors. Jackson succeeds Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter Next Generation, who served as Chair of the FPA Board of Directors from March 2021 – March 2023.

The 2023 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the Chair’s two-year term, and assumed they their directorship on March 29, 2023, during the FPA Annual Meeting held March 29-30, 2023, in Amelia Island, Florida. The 2023 Board is comprised of industry leaders from 35 flexible packaging companies.

“FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors,” said Jackson. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”

The 2023 FPA Board of Directors includes:

Officers and Executive Committee:

William Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Amcor Flexibles, Chair of the Board

Kathy Bolhous, CEO, Charter Next Generation, Immediate Past Chair of the Board

Guenther Hering, VP, Flexible Packaging NA, Henkel Corporation, Treasurer

Executive Committee Members at Large:

Curt Begle, Berry Global

Stan Bikulege, Novolex

Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.

Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging

David Love, Printpack

President & CEO (non-voting member):

Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors:

Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.

Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.

Sean Bowie, Bryce Corporation

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk

Laura Clark, Sealed Air Corporation

Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark inc

Ritika Kalia, Dow

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Nicki Kerrigan, Flint Group

Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation

Amy Moore, Westlake Corporation

Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC

David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.

Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation

Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation

Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Chairperson’s Advisory Council:

Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corporation

Kasie Fairbarn, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Catherine Heckman, Bostik, Inc.

Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging Ltd.

Chris Osborn, Amcor Flexibles

Jonathan Quinn, Pregis

Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC

Keith Smith, Vonco Products, LLC

David Staker, PPC Flexible Packaging

Fredy Steng, Berry Global

