The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced the election of its 2023 Board of Directors. William Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Amcor Flexibles, is the new Chair of the FPA Board of Directors. Jackson succeeds Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter Next Generation, who served as Chair of the FPA Board of Directors from March 2021 – March 2023.
The 2023 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the Chair’s two-year term, and assumed they their directorship on March 29, 2023, during the FPA Annual Meeting held March 29-30, 2023, in Amelia Island, Florida. The 2023 Board is comprised of industry leaders from 35 flexible packaging companies.
“FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors,” said Jackson. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”
The 2023 FPA Board of Directors includes:
Officers and Executive Committee:
- William Jackson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Amcor Flexibles, Chair of the Board
- Kathy Bolhous, CEO, Charter Next Generation, Immediate Past Chair of the Board
- Guenther Hering, VP, Flexible Packaging NA, Henkel Corporation, Treasurer
Executive Committee Members at Large:
- Curt Begle, Berry Global
- Stan Bikulege, Novolex
- Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.
- Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging
- Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging
- David Love, Printpack
President & CEO (non-voting member):
- Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association
Directors:
- Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.
- Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.
- Sean Bowie, Bryce Corporation
- Jarred Carter, Siegwerk
- Laura Clark, Sealed Air Corporation
- Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company
- Sachin Desai, ProAmpac
- Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.
- Mark Forman, Belmark inc
- Ritika Kalia, Dow
- Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.
- Nicki Kerrigan, Flint Group
- Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation
- Amy Moore, Westlake Corporation
- Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging
- Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC
- David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.
- Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation
- Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation
- Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation
Chairperson’s Advisory Council:
- Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corporation
- Kasie Fairbarn, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation
- Catherine Heckman, Bostik, Inc.
- Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging Ltd.
- Chris Osborn, Amcor Flexibles
- Jonathan Quinn, Pregis
- Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC
- Keith Smith, Vonco Products, LLC
- David Staker, PPC Flexible Packaging
- Fredy Steng, Berry Global
To learn more about the Flexible Packaging Association, please visit www.flexpack.org.
