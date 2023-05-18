Mespack, a leading manufacturer of innovative and sustainable flexible packaging solutions, recently participated in interpack 2023, one of the most significant events in the packaging industry, which took place in Düsseldorf, Germany.

During the event, Mespack showcased the novelties that that feature premium capabilities in regard to sustainability, performance, connectivity, and integrated solutions.

"We are very proud of the success and large number of visitors we have had at interpack, one of the most important trade fairs in the packaging sector,” said Guillem Clofent, managing director, Mespack. “At Mespack, and together with our partners, we put great effort in innovation as well as always being one step ahead of the trends and needs of our customers, hence being able to offer them the best solutions for flexible packaging machinery.”

After approximately 30 years in the flexible packaging market, Mespack has become a one-stop shop player with the industry's largest product portfolio, offering horizontal (roll-stock, premade, and hybrid) and vertical equipment to produce sachets, stick packs, stand-up pouches, water soluble pods, various film-based packaging, and end-of-line solutions with premium services worldwide, and the company showcased its new innovations at the trade show.

Mespack primarily featured two models of its Hydroforma technology. The first model, the Hydroforma 660 FB, is an entirely new addition to Mespack's repertoire; it represents the most advanced water-soluble pods equipment for high production. This product has the capacity to produce between 7 and 20 lines of pods, and can reach speeds of up to 2,000 PPM. It offers great pod format flexibility, various color combinations, and usage of a variety of fillings, such as powder or liquid. The Hydroforma 660 FB available with up to 5 cavities.

The second addition, which is another high-speed solution that produces water-soluble pods, is the new Hydroforma 660 DS. As a result of its double-shot, the machine is capable of producing up to 1,400 PPM (liquids) and 2,400 PPM (powders). Furthermore, the Hydroforma 660 DS features a quick changeover time of less than 90 minutes and reduces environmental footprint. It is the optimal solution for more production in a shorter time span with less waste.

Another novelty that visitors were able to see at the Mespack booth was the H640, the high-production 4-up equipment for big pouches with a width of up to 160mm. This machine produces 220 pouches per minute and is specially designed for the food industry. It is best suited for a variety of product types, such as liquids, powders, solids, and pieces. A variety of applicators and options can be integrated into this machine, including tear notches, hole punches, round edges, and euro holes.

The company also presented improvements and developments to its highly acclaimed digital platform, Athena. This platform not only enables customers maximize the value of their production data, but performs tasks from machine control to data analytics as well. Since its launch, Athena has proven to be a key tool that elevates the efficiency of Mespack's machinery, as clients are able to achieve their business goals while maintaining complete control and obtaining the most from the data generated throughout their manufacturing process.

“Our equipment is at the forefront of the latest technologies, as illustrated with smart machines connected to the Athena digital platform, which offers the possibility to remotely control and collect large data in order to optimize production and maintenance,” continued Clofent.

To learn more about Mespack, please visit https://mespack.com/.