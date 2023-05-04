Flex Films, the global manufacturing arm of India’s largest flexible packaging materials and solutions company, UFlex Limited, is participating in interpack 2023, the premier global packaging and processing industry tradeshow, being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from May 4 to 10, 2023.

Flex Films is present at Booth D44 in Hall 10 and is exhibiting its wide range of BOPET, CPP, BOPP, Specialty, and Green Films, along with a miniature working model of a Multi-Layer Plastics (MLP) recycling plant and a video screening of a recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) plant in action. Both these recycling plants are engineering marvels that have successfully demonstrated the company’s technical expertise in recycling multi-layer plastic and PCR waste over the last three decades. In addition, the company is displaying a wide array of injection molded products made from MLP recycled waste.

The company is also exhibiting rPET films made from recycled PET resin with printed widths of 210 cm. A specialty product from Flex Films at interpack 2023 includes BOPE opaque films, known for their durability and cost-effectiveness. Visitors are free to cut out an A4 sample from these BOPE rolls to experience its quality and durability.

Flex Films has recently been conferred the 2023 Silver Award in the Technical Innovation category by the Flexible Packaging Association for developing Ultra High Barrier and High Metal Bond Metallized Polyester Films. Over the years, Flex Films has bagged several national and international certifications for its technological innovations and environmental sustainability. From BOPET films to BOPP films to CPP films to metalized and Alox-coated films, Flex Films is a forerunner in technical innovation and operational capabilities.

To learn more about Flex Films, please visit https://www.flexfilm.com/.