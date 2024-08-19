Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, will have its portfolio of innovative and flexible packaging solutions on display at this year’s FACHPACK.

Mondi’s approach of designing packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design and fit-for-purpose allows the company to collaborate closely with customers across a variety of industries. Mondi maps out the individual path to sustainability for each customer, helping them find packaging solutions that protect their goods while meeting their sustainability goals.

Mondi will display several innovations made from paper, plastic or a combination of both materials, all of which came out of its R&D efforts and close cooperation with customers and partners. Some of the showcased highlights visitors can experience at FACHPACK include:

The newly launched recyclable FlexiBag Reinforced - a cost-effective PE-based mono-material packaging with improved mechanical properties. It can accommodate a customized percentage of post-consumer recycled PE and is ideal for the pet food industry.

The world’s first mono-material vacuum-packaging solution for coffee, which Mondi developed with Finnish coffee producer Paulig.

Mondi’s broad and innovative FunctionalBarrier Paper range of fiber-based packaging works across many industrial and FMCG end markets and can be recycled in existing European paper waste streams.

Mondi’s new smooth-finished, brown kraft paper grade, Advantage Smooth Brown Semi Extensible. It boasts high puncture resistance and can be coated for heat-sealing applications, ideal for form fill and seal (FFS) processes in industrial and consumer packaging, from construction parts to dry food packaging.

EcoWicketBag – Mondi’s award-winning, paper-based packaging solution made of extremely durable kraft paper. The innovative solution stays strong during the filling process and ensures that the contents are well-protected during transport, while being designed for recycling

At this year’s booth, Mondi will also be hosting CELAB Europe, a collaborative initiative dedicated to fostering a sustainable self-adhesive labeling industry. The joint goal is to enhance the circularity of release liners across Europe, building a more sustainable future through innovative recycling solutions and collaborative efforts.

Interested parties can visit Mondi at Stand 204 in Hall 4 at FACHPACK 2024, taking place in Nuremberg from 24 to 26 September. The booth is next to the PACKBOX stage, which will be offering engaging discussions with packaging experts.

“To achieve our ambitious MAP2030 sustainability targets, we are fully committed to taking concrete actions to drive progress and foster innovation by investing in the research and development of circular products,” said Paulus Goess, Growth and Sustainability Director of Flexible Packaging at Mondi. “We look forward to sharing our successes firsthand at FACHPACK and seeing multiple collaborations with our packaging machine partners come to life.”