The innovative sustainable packaging from Mondi can be seen at this year’s FACHPACK, the trade fair for packaging, packaging machinery and packaging design in Nuremberg in Nuremberg, Germany.

The team will demonstrate how Mondi’s customer-centric approach helps customers map their path to sustainability by asking the right questions along the value chain, considering the needs of customers, their products and our planet. During the FACHPACK trade fair, Mondi will also present its product highlights to trade visitors in a short 30-minute presentation at the Innovationbox.

The Mondi booth will feature a range of their award-winning packaging solutions: Advantage StretchWrap, a paper pallet wrap that replaces plastic wrapping; RetortPouch Recyclable, a mono-material solution that contributes to build a circular economy and Mono Formable PP, a fully recyclable thermoforming plastic film with optimal barrier properties. The team will also showcase their range of FunctionalBarrier Papers used as a replacement for a variety of plastic films. These products illustrate Mondi’s commitment to creating packaging that is sustainable by design, using paper where possible and plastic when useful.

Johannes Klumpp, Growth & Commercial Excellence Director, Mondi Flexible Packaging says: “While our world is constantly changing, we must not lose focus on sustainability as it is becoming increasingly important. There are many ways for a business to achieve its sustainability goals. Mondi’s aim is to help our customers find the most suitable route. We do this by collaborating and by continuing to invest in our capabilities. We look forward to meeting our customers, machine producers and partners at FACHPACK this year to discuss the possibilities.”

Mondi recently announced a €1 billion expansionary capital investment program to strengthen its leading position in the sustainable packaging market. The company is integrated across the value chain, managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films to develop and manufacture sustainable consumer and industrial packaging. Managing resources and working with partners ensures its unique role in the packaging industry.

Mondi will be in hall 7, booth 258.