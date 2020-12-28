Mondi has launched a paper EcoWicketBag for Drylock Technologies’ baby diaper ranges, bringing sustainable paper-based packaging to the hygiene market globally. The global hygiene products manufacturer approached Mondi to create a more sustainable alternative to its existing plastic diaper packaging that would travel well, have strong shelf-appeal and protect the product — while also using renewable resources and significantly reducing its CO 2 footprint.

A key advantage of using paper-based solutions is the recyclability of paper and that consumers are more likely to know how to dispose of it correctly. The EcoWicketBag can be placed in existing paper streams, even in countries with the strictest recycling regulations, thereby supporting the circular economy. An EcoWicketBag made out of fully compostable materials is also available.

“We approached Mondi because of their expertise in paper packaging and their extensive knowledge of the global hygiene market. Consumers are looking for more sustainable packaging that is kinder to the planet without compromising on the integrity of the product. With the EcoWicketBag, consumers can be confident of product quality and packaging sustainability,” said Werner Van Ingelgem, R&D director at Drylock Technologies.

Mondi also ensured that EcoWicketBag fits with Drylock Technologies’ existing plant processes, meaning it is the first paper wicket bag range that can be filled and sealed on existing machines.