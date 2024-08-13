Vital Proteins®, a leader in collagen-based wellness products, is introducing the latest innovation in collagen: paper.

The B Corp™ certified brand is transitioning its best-selling collagen peptides from plastic packaging to an 80 percent paperboard canister – marking the first significant packaging change in its 10+ year history, and a category-first packaging design. The swap comes as consumer interest in sustainable packaging continues to rise; in fact, nearly 80 percent of North American shoppers have expressed a desire to purchase a product based on its sustainability claims.

Made from fibers that come from responsibly managed Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC ®)-certified forests, the state-of-the-art paper-based tub will reduce more than 90 percent of plastic use across all Vital Proteins canister offerings – or roughly 1,800 metric tons (nearly 4 million pounds). To help reduce waste, Vital Proteins has designed the new canister to be curbside recyclable. Consumers are encouraged to check with their local municipality to ensure they can recycle paper-based canisters, and can find How2Recycle instructions on the new packaging.

Three years of research and development went into finessing the new Vital Proteins paper-based canister. The brand went to great lengths to ensure the new canister remains as premium as the collagen inside. This includes updated design elements like a unique, patented pull-tab lid that opens for daily scooping and closes tightly when done – no more twisting required.

To maintain the same product freshness consumers can expect from Vital Proteins, the new paper-based tub underwent extensive stability testing, while the structural integrity of the canister was also thoroughly reviewed to ensure its ability to withstand leaks, spills and busy everyday life. What's more, the new canister was intentionally designed to be splash-proof and moisture resistant, and features a waterproof inside polymer layer as well as an outside water-based water-resistant varnish.

This packaging refresh signifies the latest step in the brand's journey to leave the wellness industry better than when it joined. Deeply committed to supporting a more responsible future, Vital Proteins continues to identify ways to improve its business practices and reduce its environmental impact. In 2022, Vital Proteins began removing the plastic scoops from its canisters – and aims to be 100 percent free of these scoops across its entire portfolio by the end of 2025. And, since its inception, the brand has been dedicated to responsibly sourcing its collagen peptides – and holds its suppliers to the same high standards to improve sustainability practices across its supply chain.

"As pioneers in the collagen category, we feel a responsibility to lead when it comes to investing in sustainability initiatives, which includes innovating our packaging and reducing our plastic footprint," said Jill Abbott, General Manager at Vital Proteins. "With wellness at the core of our brand, we care about making a positive impact on both our consumers and the planet through all that we do. The road to get here wasn't always easy, but we're incredibly proud to take this meaningful next step in our journey toward a more responsible future as we introduce our new paper-based canister – and to be the first collagen brand to do it."

In celebration of this milestone, Vital Proteins is donating to the U.S. Plastics Pact, which is dedicated to eliminating problematic plastics and identifying opportunities to make plastic packaging 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable. This contribution will support the organization's main target areas around plastic waste.

All Vital Proteins collagen peptides products are targeted to transition from plastic to paper-based canisters by 2026. Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides is the first product variety to roll out in the new paper-based packaging, and is now available in a 24oz size canister in club stores for an MSRP of $36.99.

Beginning in September 2024, a 20oz paper-based canister of Vital Proteins Unflavored Collagen Peptides will be available for an MSRP of $47.00 at national retailers where the product is currently sold. Prices may vary by retailer.

For more information, visit vitalproteins.com