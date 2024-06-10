Gnarly Sports Nutrition, creator of high-quality supplements and protein powders for all levels of performance, has announced a bold initiative to eliminate plastic scoops from its product packaging, starting with the Hydrate line in May and extending to the rest of the lineup over the next year. This change means less plastic waste and more sustainable packaging.

“This effort is a key part of the company’s commitment to sustainability and reducing plastic waste, demonstrating that we’re not just talking the talk but walking the walk,” said Dr. Shannon O’Grady, Gnarly’s chief executive officer. “We’ll provide kitchen equivalents on all containers to make the transition easier.”

Gnarly takes the “reduce, reuse, recycle” mantra to heart. Its product packaging features recyclable materials, with steel cans leading the charge, which boast a recycling rate of 71%, significantly higher than the mere 5% for plastic. In fact, two-thirds of all new steel comes from recycled steel. The cans are also manufactured and sourced in the United States, reducing the environmental cost of shipping.

“In 2020, we said, ‘F*ck plastic,’ and we moved most of our products from plastic tubs to metal cans,” said O’Grady. “This not only turned our products into little steel drums but also saved an estimated 39,000 pounds of plastic. Losing the scoops will save another 28,000 pounds of plastic per year. It’s a no-brainer for our Mama Earth. We believe that our customers and community understand that taking this step will greatly benefit the planet, and they are down.”

Gnarly is committed to transparency in its sustainability efforts. From sourcing practices to carbon reduction goals, it lays it all out on the table. It also encourages the community to join in reducing plastic waste. For those who still need a scoop, however, they can save their scoop, or purchase one on the Gnarly website for $1.00, with 100% of that buck going to the Surfrider Foundation.

For more information about Gnarly, its products and its sustainability efforts, please visit gognarly.com.



