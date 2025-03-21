Sustainability: On-site and To-go

Top

Foodservice packaging — already a huge market — is on an expansion path.

Mordor Intelligence pegs the size of the global foodservice packaging market at US$134.20 billion in 2025 and expects it to reach US$164.70 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during the forecast period.

Not surprisingly, Mordor says sustainability has emerged as a critical area of focus in foodservice packaging.

“The growing environmental consciousness among consumers and stringent regulations regarding plastic usage have pushed vendors to prioritize sustainable and recycled packaging solutions,” Mordor notes, adding that major foodservice chains “are actively transitioning from traditional packaging materials to more environmentally friendly alternatives.”

In this article, we put the spotlight on companies that are making headlines for their novel approaches to sustainable foodservice packaging.

Novolex® recently announced the launch of Power Prep™ bags and rolls for grab-and-go hot sandwiches and other premium to-go fare. An important feature of Power Prep is that its oil- and grease-resistant properties are achieved without added PFAS.

Colpac’s Tower Trays™ offer a multi-purpose packaging solution that is getting early interest from sports stadiums and high-end burger chains. They can be easily filled as standalone trays back-of-house, thanks to wide apertures, and served on-site or handed directly to customers. Additionally, they can be interlocked as a base and lid to take away, with closures that can be secured in seconds.

When it comes to sustainable foodservice packaging, even cruise lines are getting in on the act. Norwegian Cruise Line recently teamed up with sustainable serveware provider Drinique to introduce a simplified in-room breakfast experience using a new line of reusable bento box-style serveware made with 50% certified recycled materials.

Finally, Restaurantware — already known for its eco-friendly and innovative foodservice supplies — recently announced the latest addition to its impressive product portfolio: the Sustain collection. This new line provides fully compostable alternatives for over 40 popular packaging items that typically aren't available in compostable varieties — like window boxes and sandwich boxes.

To learn more about these game-changing foodservice packaging solutions, read the full stories below.

Novolex Launches PowerPrep Bags and Rolls for Grab-and-Go Products

An important feature of Novolex’s Power Prep is that its oil- and grease-resistant properties are achieved without added PFAS. Courtesy of Novolex

Novolex®, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, has launched Power Prep™ bags and rolls for grab-and-go hot sandwiches and other premium to-go fare.

Manufactured by Bagcraft®, a Novolex brand, the new multilayered bags and rolls keep foods at the height of flavor as they are wrapped, frozen, thawed, reheated and held under heat at the point of sale. The bags ensure customers can savor delicious hot sandwiches, bagels and other fare that were prepared, wrapped and frozen at another location.

Designed for convenience stores, supermarkets and other foodservice operators, Power Prep bags and rolls help satisfy America’s growing hunger for top-quality prepared food to-go. They join Power Prep wraps, introduced in 2023, as the latest innovation from Bagcraft to provide packaging choices for grab-and-go foods.

Colpac Provides Foodservice Versatility with Tower Trays™

Colpac’s Tower Trays™ can be easily filled as standalone trays back-of-house, thanks to wide apertures, and served on-site or handed directly to customers. Additionally, they can be interlocked as a base and lid to take away. Courtesy of Colpac

Colpac’s new and improved Tower Trays™ offer a convenient, multi-purpose packaging solution. They operate as single trays to eat from in-store or can be locked together to form a secure box to-go, enabling flexibility for foodservice operators.

Safe for use with hot or ambient dishes, the trays are well suited to Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), street food and event catering, with early interest from sports stadiums and high-end burger chains. Whether foodservice operators are looking to serve burgers and fries at a dine-in outlet, or package loaded nachos to-go within a busy arena, Colpac’s Tower Trays™ offer simplicity and functionality.

Norwegian Cruise Line Debuts Reusable Serveware for In-Room Breakfast

Norwegian Cruise Line recently teamed up with Drinique to introduce an in-room breakfast experience using a new line of reusable bento box-style serveware made with 50% certified recycled materials. Courtesy of Eastman

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is teaming up with sustainable serveware provider Drinique to introduce a simplified in-room breakfast experience using a new line of reusable bento box-style serveware made with 50% certified recycled materials. The new serveware provides a compact and convenient way for guests to enjoy their breakfast without the weight and bulk of porcelain plates while also eliminating the need for plastic cling wrap, making for a more sustainable experience.

Offering an innovative product made from durable and long-lasting sustainable reusable materials, Drinique’s bento box-style serveware is made with Eastman Tritan™ Renew, a durable plastic powered by Eastman’s innovative molecular recycling technologies that sources hard-to-recycle waste to keep it out of landfills. This new serveware, designed to work well in fast-paced food service environments, will replace traditional porcelain dishes for in-room breakfast service. The reusable serveware is being used for in-room breakfast service aboard Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva® first and will be rolled out across NCL’s entire 19-ship fleet before the end of the year.

Restaurantware Expands Eco-Friendly Foodservice Packaging Portfolio

Restaurantware recently announced the latest addition to its product portfolio: the Sustain collection. This new line provides fully compostable alternatives for over 40 popular packaging items that typically aren't available in compostable varieties — like window boxes and sandwich boxes. Courtesy of Restaurantware

Restaurantware, the leading manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly and innovative foodservice supplies, recently announced the latest addition to its impressive product portfolio: the Sustain collection. This new line provides fully compostable alternatives for over 40 popular packaging items that typically aren't available in compostable varieties — like window boxes and sandwich boxes.

Many items in the Sustain collection are crafted using bamboo paper — one of the world’s most rapidly renewable resources — and lined with PLA bioplastic to ensure a completely compostable solution. Alongside bamboo paper, the collection features products made from kraft paper and other plant-based bioplastics, providing a wide range of eco-friendly options for foodservice professionals looking to make more sustainable choices.