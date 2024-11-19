Colpac’s new and improved Tower Trays™ offer a convenient, multi-purpose packaging solution. They operate as single trays to eat from in-store or can be locked together to form a secure box to-go, enabling flexibility for foodservice operators.

Safe for use with hot or ambient dishes, the trays are well suited to Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), street food and event catering, with early interest from sports stadiums and high-end burger chains. Whether foodservice operators are looking to serve burgers and fries at a dine-in outlet, or package loaded nachos to-go within a busy arena, Colpac’s Tower Trays™ offer simplicity and functionality.

They can be easily filled as standalone trays back-of-house, due to wide apertures, and served on-site or handed directly to customers. Additionally, they can be interlocked as a base and lid to take away, with closures that can be secured in seconds. This, combined with their unique silhouette, offers a point of differentiation in a crowded market.

For foodservice providers that are short of storage back-of-house, Colpac’s Tower Trays™ reduce SKUs required as they are functional as trays and/or bases and lids. They offer additional space efficiency as they are nested in transport and storage.

Working with customers to gather feedback throughout development, Colpac developed four sizes across square and rectangular formats. With medium and large tray depths for each shape, the sizes can be used interchangeably to suit food contents. The square Tower Trays™ offer similar dimensions to a traditional clamshell and the rectangular tower trays are suitable for larger dishes such as pie and chips or even fries to share.

“We are excited to launch our newly designed Tower Trays™ into the market as part of our ongoing product development program,” says Kate Berry, Head of Marketing and Product, Colpac. “The new formats offer flexibility across usages and configurations, making them a multi-functional packaging solution.”

The Tower Trays™ are manufactured at Colpac’s factory in the South of England, minimizing lead times for UK and European customers. They are made from FSC® certified, recyclable and compostable paperboard which contains recycled material.