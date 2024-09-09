Colpac has launched Stagione® Light, a new line of paperboard food packaging, as part of its successful Stagione® range.

Stagione® Light showcases the iconic shape and roll top design of Colpac’s original range, while offering customers lighter products that are manufactured from one piece of paperboard. The new packs are made from FSC® certified, recyclable paperboard in accordance with UK and European recycling guidelines.

Stagione® Light has three size variants: 500ml and 750ml rectangular, and 1000ml square.

Colpac commissioned new machinery to develop its Stagione® Light products and has extended its Stagione® range to provide a wider choice and lower cost entry points, broadening its appeal.

This versatile new line can be used to serve hot or chilled dishes in foodservice environments; the grease resistant barrier and webbed design makes the packs leakproof when filled with wet, instant eat foods. Stagione® Light can also be utilized to package chilled food-to-go such as salads or baked goods in foodservice or retail environments.

“We are thrilled to add Stagione® Light to our range. We have listened to customer feedback and utilized our materials and manufacturing expertise to extend our well-established Stagione® concept. The food-to-go market demands new dishes and flavors, and we are committed to supporting our customers with packaging to help drive their innovation and on-shelf impact,” said Andrew Grimbaldeston, Commercial Director

To reduce complexity for customers and align with the current range, the new bases fit the current wide selection of lid options that Colpac offers. Lid options include rPET and PP clear lids, and PP and PE coated paperboard lids. Tight fitting lids provide a leakproof seal for transport and display and maintain food freshness. To further extend shelf-life, Stagione® Light can also be film sealed thanks to the packs’ roll top construction.

To maximize brand opportunities, the packs offer all over printing as they are formed from a single piece of paperboard. This includes printing on the base which is perfect for ingredient information.

