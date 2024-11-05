Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging, has announced the launch of EnviroRAP™, an innovative 100 percent recycled paperboard designed for the food industry.

EnviroRAP offers exceptional resistance to oil and grease, making it suitable for packaging both aqueous and fatty foods. Its water-based, recyclable, and repulpable coating ensures it can be easily recycled, further reducing its environmental impact and supporting sustainability efforts.

The coating is applied directly inline, eliminating the need for a separate offline coating process. This not only reduces costs, but also avoids the need to transport materials to another location, which helps reduce carbon emissions.

Its extended caliper range of .012 inches to .030 inches means it is versatile enough to meet a variety of packaging needs in the food industry.

“We’re delighted to launch EnviroRAP. It is a significant step forward in paper packaging, and customers in the food industry – who are committed to finding sustainable alternatives to plastic – have welcomed this innovation. It not only supports their environmental goals but also responds to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging,” said Vince Fields, Product Development Manager at Greif.

Fields added: “The initial concept came out of Greif’s Innovation Team, which focuses on developing new technologies through collaboration with customers, and is another example of how Greif continues to lead with innovation that benefits both our planet and customers.”