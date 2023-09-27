Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, has opened a new intermediate bulk container (IBC) manufacturing facility in Dilovasi, Turkey.

This investment showcases Greif’s commitment to strengthening its global presence and expanding its reach to serve customers more efficiently across Turkey and nearby regions.

The Dilovasi facility spans a total area of 13,000 square meters, including the latest industrial infrastructure, manufacturing, and assembly lines. It offers a complete range of high-quality packaging solutions to meet the diverse needs of its valued customers across the food, chemicals and lubricant industries.

Through this expansion, Greif reaffirms its commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and providing exceptional customer service. With the capability to meet the demanding IBC market in Turkey, Greif is also seeking to foster partnerships with local reconditioning companies for future sustainable solutions.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are dedicated to delivering legendary customer service across the globe,” states Paddy Mullaney, President of Greif Industrial Packaging. “With the investment of this new IBC facility, we aim to exceed our customers’ expectations, and provide exceptional quality, innovative solutions, and unmatched service”.

At the facility, Greif offers a wide range of innovative IBC solutions that are designed to meet the specific requirements of its customers. Its portfolio includes industry-leading products like GCUBE Shield, which utilizes barrier technology to address product permeation issues. It also produces GCUBE Elektron for the safe packaging and transportation of highly flammable liquids, as well as GCUBE Flex, a composite IBC with an aseptic liner that ensures exceptional cleanliness and convenience for the food sector. Additionally, the facility supplies IBCs with customized valves, robust cages, and a variety of pallet combinations to perfectly suit the specific requirements of each customer.

With over 140 years of packaging experience, Greif has positioned itself as one of the world’s leading IBC manufacturers. To develop its footprint further, Greif maintains a strategic approach by investing in its operations, delivering modernized manufacturing facilities, broadened reconditioning efforts, and products that provide customers with optimal packaging solutions on a global scale.

To learn more about Greif, please visit www.greif.com.