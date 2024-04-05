At this year’s NCAA® Men’s & Women’s Final Four® tournament venues, The Coca-Cola Company not only will be keeping fans refreshed but also will ensure they have a certified closed loop for beverage packaging - meaning that all beverage bottles and cans collected will be recycled and remade into new food-grade packaging.

Along with Circular Solutions Advisors, The Coca-Cola Company is working with State Farm Stadium and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to ensure best-in-class recycling infrastructure is in place at tournament venues.

The Coca-Cola Company also is collaborating with local materials recovery facilities (MRFs) and PET reclaimers in Phoenix and Cleveland to significantly boost the amount of material collected and leave a lasting legacy of environmentally responsible sporting events.

With the venues having a certified closed loop for beverage packaging, this will result in driving a circular economy, as well as:

160K pounds of beverage bottles and cans estimated to be upcycled into new beverage packaging

Diverting beverage packaging away from landfills to be recycled into new products

The Coca-Cola Company further committing to achieve its World Without Waste goal of collecting and recycling a bottle or can for every one the company sells by 2030

