Braskem, the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, on Monday announced the launch of its innovative bio-circular polypropylene (PP), which it sells under the brand name WENEW.

WENEW is a groundbreaking advancement in sustainability for the restaurant and snack food industries. Derived from used cooking oil (UCO), this certified bio-circular ISCC Plus mass-balanced product represents a significant step toward a more sustainable economy, helping to displace fossil fuels.

Braskem's bio-circular PP is designed to promote circularity in the food industry by repurposing UCO. This approach not only reduces the reliance on fossil fuels but also supports environmental sustainability. Bio-circular PP is identical to traditional PP in properties and performance, ensuring a seamless transition for Braskem’s clients.

"Our bio-circular PP is currently being supplied to various converters which support the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry,” said Bill Diebold, Vice President, Braskem America Polyolefins. “Ideal users include QSR chains, retail food suppliers, traditional restaurants, and snack food companies, especially those seeking to enhance circularity from their cooking oil usage. This versatile material is suitable for a wide range of applications, including food packaging, flexible packaging (such as films), and consumer goods."

Bio-circular PP addresses critical environmental concerns by displacing fossil-based sources of propylene and promoting circularity. UCO is collected and repurposed upstream to produce certified bio-circular ISCC Plus propylene.

Braskem has partnered with several suppliers in the value chain who, through their production facilities, convert bio-circular feedstock into polypropylene, creating a sustainable loop. As a mass-balanced product, Braskem's bio-circular PP retains the same properties and performance as traditional PP, allowing continuous integration into existing downstream converter production and end-of-life recycling processes.

"The launch of our bio-circular PP marks a pivotal moment in pursuing sustainability within the restaurant and snack food industries,” said Courtney Keller, Sustainability Commercial Manager, Braskem America. “By adopting this innovative solution, companies can play a crucial role in promoting circularity and reducing their environmental impact.”

Braskem's ambition is to be among the global leaders in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction and a key player in carbon capture through the production of materials with renewable, biobased raw materials. Braskem seeks to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.