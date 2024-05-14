Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, has announced that Sonoco Flexible Packaging has received ISCC PLUS certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification System within their EnviroFlex™ Recycled Content portfolio. This certification brings third party validation of resin sourcing practices at Sonoco’s Morristown, Tennessee, facility. With this certification, Sonoco continues to build credibility as the market leader in high performing laminations containing recycled materials.

The ISCC PLUS certification is a voluntary commitment to increase transparency and to ensure the traceability of recycled material throughout the entire supply chain via mass balance. With this certification, Sonoco can provide customers with verifiable materials that contribute to the circular economy, help them meet sustainability commitments, and more broadly support expansion of the recycling infrastructure.

The EnviroFlex Recycled Content line of packaging is a portfolio of custom oxygen, moisture and grease barriers, ideal for a broad range of applications. This line is intended to bring circular practices to flexible packaging while maintaining the highest level of performance and machinability.

“As a Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) chain of custody certified facility, the Morristown operations bring extensive knowledge for validating source materials,” said Laura Buen Abad, Vice President of Technology and Marketing. “Achieving ISCC PLUS certification within our EnviroFlex Recycled Content portfolio showcases our commitment to bringing circularity to flexible packaging.”

EnviroFlex Recycled Content can make a real difference in reducing virgin plastic uses and promoting circularity. With the ISCC PLUS designation, this product line will continue expanding Sonoco’s reach and provide access to innovative packaging solutions that are linked to circular materials.

To learn more about EnviroFlex Recycled Content or any of Sonoco’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit sonoco.com/enviroflexrecycledcontent.