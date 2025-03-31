TOPPAN Inc. Earns ISCC PLUS Certification for Three of its Packaging Plants

TOPPAN Inc. (TOPPAN), a TOPPAN Group company and wholly owned subsidiary of TOPPAN Holdings Inc., has acquired ISCC PLUS certification, an international certification scheme for the sustainability of biomass and recycled raw materials, at its Fukaya, Gunma, and Fukusaki plants in Japan as it aims to increase the use of recycled plastic in flexible packaging manufacturing.

Going forward, TOPPAN plans to provide packaging that uses recycled plastic based on ISCC PLUS certification in markets in Japan and overseas.

International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) is an international sustainability certification system. ISCC PLUS is an ISCC scheme that certifies the sustainability of products and processes that predominantly use biomass and recycled raw materials outside the EU. It aims to demonstrate that businesses are meeting sustainability standards and ensure transparency and integrity across supply chains.

Acquiring ISCC PLUS certification means TOPPAN can employ the mass balance approach to provide eco-friendly packaging that utilizes third-party-certified recycled plastic.

TOPPAN is advancing its activities as a leading provider of solutions to social issues worldwide through Sustainable Transformation (SX) and Digital Transformation (DX), and makes proposals aligned to customers’ value chains based on SMART™, the TOPPAN Group’s packaging-focused sustainability brand, to drive business that targets a sustainable society.