ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced the release of the RotiBag. Providing a practical alternative to traditional clamshell containers, RotiBag reduces material usage and is available in conventional, recycle-ready, and post-consumer recycled (PCR) structures. Its innovative features include an integrated handle, making it ideal for hot grab-and-go items like rotisserie chicken and other prepared foods, while its fog-resistant packaging ensures product visibility.

“The RotiBag addresses a need in the food retail market for a more sustainable and leak resistant packaging solution for ready-to-eat products,” said Amir Saffar, director of global sustainability innovation. “ProAmpac's RotiBag is a high-performance flexible package built for durability, making it ideal for greasy foods. Its slim profile ensures efficient shelf display, while its FDA-approved hot fill and microwave-safe features and sustainable options make it an excellent choice for achieving greener packaging goals."

Sustainability

While RotiBag reduces packaging materials when compared to rigid containers, it can be further enhanced with additional sustainability options, including:

Recycle Ready: A mono-material structure that performs similarly to multi-material alternatives.

Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR): The optional inclusion of PCR content in the conventional RotiBag structure reduces the use of virgin resin.

With these sustainability features, RotiBag enables food retailers to choose packaging that aligns with their environmental strategies, providing flexibility without compromising performance.

Key Features include:

Durable & Leak Resistant: Ensures freshness and prevents spills.

Integrated Handle: Eliminates the need for secondary bags.

Slim Profile: Maximizes shelf space.

Fog-Resistant Window: Enhances product visibility.

Custom Branding: HD flexo printed graphics.

Sustainable Material Options: Available in conventional, with PCR, and recycle-ready structures.

ProAmpac remains committed to delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs of food retailers. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.