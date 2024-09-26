ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ. This large-format quad-seal pouch is designed to meet the growing demand for recyclable packaging solutions for premium pet food, lawn and garden care, and dry foods for products up to 40 lbs.

“After the successful commercialization of QUADFLEX® Recyclable, our customers sought the same high performance in a larger format. QUADFLEX Recyclable LFQ allows brands to maintain the elevated shelf presence of a quad-sealed bag while delivering exceptional durability at higher fill weights—all in a recyclable package,” said Ben Davis, ProAmpac’s director of marketing. “It’s the perfect choice for brands committed to sustainability without sacrificing packaging strength or visual appeal.”

ProAmpac’s Comprehensive Pet Food Packaging Range

“ProAmpac offers the broadest range of pet food packaging options in the market, from multiwall paper to woven bags, a full range of quad-seal bags, and pouches for dry or retort products,” said Davis. “With QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ, we complete the lineup, ensuring that each format now has a sustainable option.”

Performance and Innovation

The QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ is prequalified for in-store drop-off programs and includes user-friendly zipper options. This pouch also helps preserve product integrity by protecting against grease migration and dents, ensuring a clean, polished presentation on the shelf.

“This product builds on our R-2050 patented mono-material structure and delivers high heat resistance for optimal filling line efficiency,” said Ebrahim Jalali Dil, global senior innovation at ProAmpac, “The QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ can hold up to 40 lbs of dry kibble, offering excellent grease resistance, dimple resistance, and durability, while helping brands meet their sustainability goals and commitments.”

With QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ, ProAmpac continues to lead the way in delivering packaging that blends sustainability with high performance and provides brands with a responsible, durable, and visually appealing solution.

For more information on QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ and ProAmpac's range of sustainable packaging solutions, please visit ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.