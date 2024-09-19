ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, has introduced its newest version of MAKR by DASL— an innovative online pouch configurator powered by the 3D Source Configuration Platform. Utilizing Unreal Engine, this powerful tool improves the user interface and eases graphic development, empowering users to seamlessly design custom, high-quality, digital flexible packaging prototypes.

Sal Pellingra, vice president of global package design, applications, and business development at ProAmpac, explains, “MAKR by DASL revolutionizes virtual prototyping by providing a quick and easy platform to design packaging online without complicated software or external resources. MAKR is an industry-first, user-friendly, online flexible packaging design tool.”

Key Features:

Format Selection: Customers choose from a range of ProAmpac’s pouch, bag, or food-to-go formats.

Customization: Apply specific dimensions, features, and graphics to tailor the package.

Photorealistic Prototypes: MAKR uses 3D Source’s Unreal Engine technology platform to generate lifelike images of the designed product, which can be downloaded for review or incorporated into presentations.

Quick Turnaround: Receive a physical prototype of the new design within two weeks.

Scott Sturges, CEO of 3D Source, remarks, "MAKR represents a revolutionary leap in packaging design. Leveraging our 3D Source Configuration Platform built on Unreal Engine, it delivers unparalleled photorealistic customization in real-time. Fully cloud-based and accessible on any device, MAKR enables users to design, label, and generate marketing-ready packaging effortlessly. This tool is a game-changer for the CPG packaging industry, seamlessly integrating design and virtual photography for a truly innovative experience."

Putting the Best to the Test

A recent example highlights the effectiveness of MAKR through a collaboration with a Maine apple orchard company, Brackett’s Orchards, utilizing the program to design packaging for a new retail product, Brackett’s Best Apple Chips.

The process started with Brackett’s selecting a package format, modifying it for the targeted size, adding a closure, and then dropping in different graphic options. Several options were reviewed to determine the optimum dimensions and the best graphics representing the brand and product. MAKR brought it all together, allowing Brackett’s to bring a new product concept quickly and easily to commercialization.

"As an orchardist, I am focused on growing the highest quality fruit – not on food packaging. So, when the demand for our apple chips increased, I needed a packaging expert to help get these to market," states Josh Paulin, owner of Brackett’s Orchards. "By utilizing MAKR by DASL, our ideas came to life, and we easily created package designs and evaluated artwork ideas. From concept to design to prototype testing, ProAmpac shortened the product launch from what I thought would be many months to weeks. We're thrilled to have our newly designed Brackett’s Best Apple Chips packaging thanks to our collaboration with ProAmpac"

For inquiries about MAKR by DASL powered by 3D Source or to learn more about ProAmpac’s design and innovation capabilities, please visit proampac.com/makr-by-dasl/.