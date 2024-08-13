ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced its recognition at the 2024 Excellence in Flexography Awards hosted by the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA). This prestigious program honors the best in the flexographic printing and converting industry.

ProAmpac earned two Silver Awards for its outstanding flexographic printing designs:

Mid-Web Process / Uncoated Paper Category: Awarded for the TAZO Wild Sweet Orange Tea Packet design. The judges highlighted the packaging’s “excellent tonality, showcasing the gradients and solids of the print.”

Wide Web Process / Uncoated Paper Category: Awarded for the Econosource Paper Wrap design. The judges praised the packaging's “precise color registration with sharp text that enhances the print quality.”

Melissa Warnecke, graphics director for ProAmpac, remarked, “The recognition from the Flexographic Technical Association underscores ProAmpac’s unwavering commitment to graphic excellence and our continuous investment in advancing flexographic capabilities. Our talented team of flexographic printers is dedicated to delivering exceptional print quality to our brand partners.”

To learn more about ProAmpac’s award-winning graphic design centers and collaborative innovation process, go to ProAmpac.com.