ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced that it was honored with a 2023 American Inhouse Design Award™ for its ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Recyclable Paper packaging. Hosted by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), this award recognizes the exceptional work of ProAmpac’s in-house Design and Sample Lab (DASL) and adds to a growing list of honors for the company.

“This recognition highlights not only ProAmpac’s commitment to packaging and material development but packaging design and graphics as key competencies as well. By tapping into DASL's design expertise, we help our customers elevate emerging sustainable packaging developments with brand identity and shelf appeal,” says Sal Pellingra, vice president of global package design, applications, and business development.

DASL is a key resource in ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC). From concept to commercialization, DASL’s design capabilities highlight ProAmpac’s ProActive Recyclable product line, showcasing superior graphics, performance, and recyclability. RP-1000, a curbside recyclable paper-based packaging solution, reflects ProAmpac’s commitment to developing packaging solutions that meet sustainability goals. It is heat-sealable with good moisture barrier and excellent tear properties, making it ideal for dry and frozen foods. RP-1000 is available in natural kraft or bleached versions in roll stock, stand-up, and three-side-seal pouch formats, and is customizable with ProAmpac’s award-winning high-definition flexographic printing.

“ProAmpac’s CIC and DASL work collaboratively with customers to quickly bring innovative packaging to market. Our in-house design and sample capabilities offer customers commercial quality prototypes and the opportunity to test and validate new packaging on filling machines and in real-use scenarios, ensuring packaged products meet expectations from concept through production, consumer use, consumption, and disposal,” states Nicole Cocuzzi, manager of ProAmpac’s Collaboration and Innovation center.

The DASL lab is located in ProAmpac’s Collaborative Innovation Center (CIC) in Rochester, NY. To learn more about ProAmpac’s DASL (Design and Sample Lab), visit ProAmpac.com/DASL.