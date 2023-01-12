ProAmpac, an industry leader in flexible packaging and material science, has been nominated for two awards by the 2022 PAC Global Awards, taking place in New York City, New York, on February 7, 2023.

“The 2022 PAC Global Awards Competition is a global packaging competition open to any international individual or company directly involved in the brand ownership, brand/graphic, structural design, pre-press or manufacture of a package sold anywhere in the world,” according to the PAC Global Awards website.

As part of PAC Global’s Futures Edge Summit and Awards Celebration, ProAmpac will be in contention for awards in both the Package Brand Marketing and Packaging Innovation categories thanks to the company’s innovative design approach for e-commerce packaging.

In the Package Brand Marketing category, the Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Plant Rescue Outdoor Plant Potion received the honor, while Amazon’s ProActive Recyclable® Paper Mailer for Ice Cream Delivery earned the nomination in the Packaging Innovation category.

“ProAmpac is honored to work collaboratively with both Scotts Miracle-Gro and Amazon, and we hope to continue growing these relationships and bringing more e-commerce packaging solutions to market,” said ProAmpac chief commercial officer Adam Grose. “PAC Global is among the most prestigious packaging awards, and to be nominated twice underscores ProAmpac’s commitment to e-commerce packaging innovation.”

To learn more about ProAmpac, please visit: proampac.com/innovation