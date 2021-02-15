JDO's reusable motor oil container for Shell Helix Ultra Net Zero Carbon has been recognized as a Best in Class in Packaging Innovation and Sustainable Design at the 2021 PAC Global Leadership Awards. Winners were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on February 4th during PAC’s ONEOF100: Diversity of Thought Summit.

The winning structure was created specifically for Loop, a zero-waste scheme. Collaborating with major brands such as Shell, Loop provides a platform that delivers direct to consumer, then manages the process of collecting, cleaning and reusing the packaging up to 100 times.

JDO says the design was developed with Loop’s three key principles in mind: durability, cleanability and life-cycle optimization. The agency says it recognized the opportunity to disrupt the category with a beautiful design that amplifies Shell’s focus on the future, in regard to both style and sustainability. The result is a resilient, refillable structure that promotes the Shell brand with while illustrating the many possibilities that reusable structures have to elevate brand experience.

“It is a great honor to be a recipient of a PAC 2021 Best in Class Award in sustainability,” comments Paul Drake, founder and creative director at JDO. “Developing design solutions that minimize a brand’s environmental footprint continues to be of critical importance in our industry, to consumers and for the planet. At JDO, we are consistently working to do our part, looking for like-minded partners that are committed to positive change. Like Shell, whom we share this award with, as well as Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, the driving force behind the Loop initiative.”

PAC Global Leadership Awards celebrate craftsmanship in packaging design and innovation. Winning work and organizations illustrate packaging design’s positive impact on business performance and brand value whilst prioritizing sustainability, highlighting innovation and celebrating collaboration.

Visit www.pac-awards.com for more information.