ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, in collaboration with Nestlé Purina PetCare, has won a 2023 AmeriStar Award in the shelf-stable food category. The win recognizes ProAmpac’s latest recyclable packaging innovation – QUADFLEX® Recyclable, which was first introduced by Purina in the company’s Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets product line. QUADFLEX Recyclable is an innovative solution that supports Purina’s sustainability goals by transitioning from multi-layer to mono-material packaging in support of the company’s design for recycling initiative.

The annual AmeriStar Award competition is conducted by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) to honor the best in flexible packaging.

"ProAmpac is proud to contribute our groundbreaking material science innovations to support Purina's sustainability goals. Winning an AmeriStar Award for our QUADFLEX® Recyclable packaging solution is a tremendous honor," expressed Ben Davis, product manager for ProAmpac.

"Our partnership with ProAmpac reflects a commitment to innovative solutions that help reduce our environmental footprint while preserving product quality,” said Brian Seevers, director, packaging at Purina. “The AmeriStar recognition underscores the success of this collaboration in creating a more sustainable packaging solution for our Pro Plan Veterinary Diets line and additional Purina brands."

The package offers a premium look with excellent branding opportunities and environmental benefits, including recyclability in polyethylene streams - a win-win solution for sustainability and performance in the packaging industry.

QUADFLEX® Recyclable features a patent-pending mono-material that is pre-qualified for in-store drop-off polyethylene recycling streams. Combining sustainability with an attractive five-panel design, the new Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diet packaging utilizes HD Flexo printing to enhance branding. The new packaging is transitioning to retail stores now, and pet owners should check the label of their pet food bag to see if their package is eligible for store drop-off recycling.

"QUADFLEX Recyclable stands as a testament to the seamless integration of cutting-edge material science into existing filling machinery, ensuring a performance level that rivals its conventional predecessor,” said Amir Saffar, director of global sustainability innovation for ProAmpac. “This pioneering packaging has an excellent grease barrier and remarkable dimpling resistance for optimum shelf appearance, meeting and surpassing the stringent requirements for product protection. QUADFLEX Recyclable is a technical milestone, minimizing the environmental footprint while delivering essential functionality."

