TC Transcontinental Packaging , the Packaging Sector of TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) and a leader in flexible packaging in North and Latin America, has been named a Top Performer 2022/2023 in the Earth Defender Category for its environmental focus and leadership in working towards Sustainable Development Goals for positive environmental impact, by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC).

This prestigious award, given annually to the top 20% of PSC-accredited companies, recognizes TC Transcontinental Packaging’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) leadership. TC Transcontinental Packaging was accredited by PSC earlier this year after a third-party validation of its positive environmental and social impact

“We are honored to be recognized for our sustainability initiatives,” said Thomas Morin, President, TC Transcontinental Packaging. “By demonstrating leadership in sustainable packaging, we provide our customers with a roadmap to lessen their environmental footprint and create long-term value for stakeholders.”

TC Transcontinental Packaging’s innovative sustainable packaging solutions for the pet food industry include its VieVERTe® sustainable product portfolio, which leverages the benefits of flexible packaging such as extending shelf life, reducing food waste, and providing product protection while reducing its environmental footprint. VieVERTe® products for the pet industry are pre-approved for How-to-Recycle certification and can incorporate Post Consumer Recycle content (PCR).

“TC Transcontinental Packaging is committed to creating flexible packaging that is 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025, thus supporting pet food brands in achieving their sustainability goals for a healthier planet,” added Magali Depras, Chief Strategy and CSR Officer, TC Transcontinental. “As a second-generation family business, we are committed to building a sustainable future, and our ambitious targets are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to address climate change and to reduce environmental impacts. This recognition encourages us to continue to contribute to the ecological transition that is already under way.”

The accreditation also recognizes TC Transcontinental’s investment in the development and wellness of its employees, its good practices to limit the environmental impact of its operations, the innovative development of sustainable products, and its contributions to the communities in which it operates.

Since its founding 45 years ago, TC Transcontinental has made sustainable development an integral part of its business. The company leads in sustainable film development through investments in R&D technology and testing, recycling efforts, and the dedication of its people.