Lecta’s Metalvac FP is the brand’s metallized paper designed for flexible packaging applications that do not require any specific barrier properties, suitable for final applications like chocolate and ice cream cone wrappers as well as other food packaging applications without barrier requirements.

Papers used in flexible packaging must be compatible with a number of converting processes such as printing, laminating, extrusion, and pouch making. They should exhibit good runnability and processability on converting equipment to ensure efficient production and high-quality packaging, properties that stand out in Metalvac FP.

The main feature distinguishing this metallized paper is the special treatment applied to it, in accordance with current regulations, to prevent it giving off odors that could alter the smell and taste of food. Metalvac FP undergoes a sensory test whereby the tiniest trace of unusual smells and taste can be detected. Additionally, our paper has several characteristics that make it suitable for this kind of application. The most important are flexibility to be adaptable to various packaging formats, strength and printability for vibrant, high-quality graphics designs and branding.

Lecta's Metalvac papers are manufactured with wood sourced from renewable and responsibly managed forests, making them more environmentally sustainable alternatives to non-renewable materials. Furthermore, Metalvac papers are recyclable.

Metalvac FP is part of a wide range of Lecta papers designed for flexible packaging. This new generation of recyclable papers represents a more sustainable alternative for flexible food and non-food packaging applications.

The entire Metalvac range is manufactured according to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, essential for the food industry, in compliance with ISO 14001 and EMAS environmental management, ISO 50001 energy efficiency, ISO 9001 quality and ISO 45001 occupational health and safety standards. It is also available upon request with PEFC or FSC® C011032 Chain of Custody forestry certifications.

For more information about Lecta's Metalvac products, please visit www.lecta.com.