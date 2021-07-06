Orion’s Rotary Tower Automatic (RTC) Stretch Wrapper with Conveyance is the ideal solution for easy integration with 18” pass-height conveyors due to its compact size, affordability, and the option to expand with additional conveyance.

The RTC is fully automatic and attaches the stretch film at the cycle start, cutting it at the end. The forklift operator simply places the pallet-load on the infeed conveyor and pulls a lanyard switch while moving away to collect the next load. This design increases employee safety by removing them from proximity of the moving rotary arm.

In addition to the compact size, expandability and increased employee safety, the RTC has:

• 20" Insta-Thread™ Film Carriage standard with 260% pre-stretch

• Revo-Logic technology with photo-eye sensor carriage ensuring precise application of programmed wraps and maximizing load containment and film yield

• Separate up and down film carriage speed control and top and bottom adjustable wrap counts, customizing wrapping for each load

• Long lasting AC motors and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) controllers, providing low maintenance

• Labor saving film tail clamp with cut & wipe that automatically secures film, allowing faster output by reducing per-load wrapping