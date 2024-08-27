Restaurantware, the leading manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly and innovative foodservice supplies, announced today the latest addition to its impressive product portfolio: the Sustain collection. This new line provides fully compostable alternatives for over 40 popular packaging items that typically aren't available in compostable varieties—like window boxes and sandwich boxes.

Many items in the Sustain collection are crafted using bamboo paper—one of the world’s most rapidly renewable resources—and lined with PLA bioplastic to ensure a completely compostable solution. Alongside bamboo paper, the collection features products made from kraft paper and other plant-based bioplastics, providing a wide range of eco-friendly options for foodservice professionals looking to make more sustainable choices.

The Sustain collection includes everything from hot and cold cups to takeout containers and specialty items such as noodle and taco containers. These products are designed to meet the needs of today’s eco-conscious consumers while maintaining the high quality and stylish presentation that Restaurantware is known for.

“Our Sustain collection embodies our commitment to purposeful innovation and sustainability,” said Jamil Bouchareb, CEO of Restaurantware. “By introducing fully compostable alternatives in categories previously reliant on non-compostable materials, we are redefining the possibilities for sustainable foodservice.”

The launch of Sustain comes on the heels of a newly AI-enabled website and Restaurantware’s recent recognition as a 2024 Silver Stevie Award Winner for Products in Sustainability & Climate Protection Status. These dynamic growth markers at every level of the business’s operation underscore Restaurantware’s leadership in creating a greener future for the foodservice industry.

With the majority of SKUs now available now on Amazon and Restaurantware.com, the Sustain collection caters to various business needs with pack sizes ranging from 10-count to 2,000-count boxes. The full collection will be available by October 15.

To learn more about Restaurantware and the Sustain collection, visit https://www.restaurantware.com/.