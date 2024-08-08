Packaging Strategies Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker recently sat down with Jamil Bouchareb, founder and CEO of Restaurantware, a foodservice supply company that creates products emphasizing sustainability and green ingenuity.

In this conversation, Bouchareb discusses how the company was created, how to make restaurant supplies more sustainable, the most significant green food supply efforts made in the past several years, and the business goals that Restaurantware still wants to achieve.

Bouchareb explains, "The restaurants and all of our folks and customers get the benefit of knowing that their environmental impact will be lower on average than their peers by using our product."

You can check out the video interview above.