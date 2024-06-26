Liplid, an innovative company specializing in plastic-free lids with a new design, today announced a strategic partnership with Duni Group, a leading supplier of sustainable table-setting and packaging solutions.

The strategic partnership between Liplid and Duni Group is designed to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions within the take-away segment. By combining Liplid's revolutionary, PFAS-free lids with Duni Group's wide range of sustainable packaging products, the collaboration aims to reduce plastic use and promote eco-friendly alternatives in the food industry.

Liplid has developed a unique design for beverage lids that eliminates the need for plastic. The lids are made from fully recyclable materials and offer a high level of functionality and user-friendliness. By integrating this technology with Duni Group's extensive range of packaging solutions, customers will be able to enjoy more convenient and environmentally friendly take-away experiences.

The LipLid lid offers several advantages over traditionally designed lids for take-away cups, including the ability to drink directly from the rim of the cup for an enhanced drinking experience and reduced spillage.

The lid's unique design also enables reduced material consumption. Its compostable and recyclable properties align well with Duni Group's sustainability strategy and commitment to reduce plastic use, increase the share of renewable materials and reduce climate impact. The lids from LipLid are made from either a mixture of bamboo and bagasse or from pure wood fibers. In both cases, the fibers are recyclable.

Duni Group has a long history of delivering high-quality and sustainable products to restaurants, cafes, and catering businesses. Their expertise in the field makes them an ideal partner for Liplid, which is focused on introducing its lid to a broader market.

“The collaboration with Liplid is an exciting step forward for us at Duni Group, which confirms our aspiration to offer innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to our customers. We are convinced that Liplid's lid, in combination with our existing cup range, will revolutionize both the take-away market and the drinking experience, while keeping a prominent sustainability aspect in mind,” said Petrea Godderidge, Product Manager, Food Packaging Solutions, at Duni.

“We at Liplid are very excited having been recognized by one of the world’s market leaders in the sustainable dining, food packaging, and circular solutions for the restaurant and catering market. For Liplid this is a fantastic step forward, and we are very proud. Together we will offer the market a new lid made from the best plant-based materials in perfect sync with our aims to integrate more circular economic models, focusing on the entire life cycle to increase sustainability,” said Jesper Berthold, CEO at Liplid.



