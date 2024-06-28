At the Environmental Packaging Awards ceremony, Duni Group won the bronze medal in the Food Service/Food-on-the-Go category for its full fiber packaging range (Bagasse), marketed under the Duni brand. Duni Group was also one of two finalists in the Soft Drinks category with its Breeze cups. This accolade underscores Duni Group's commitment to innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, solidifying its position as one of the industry's most influential players.

After being nominated in several categories in March earlier this year, it has now been confirmed that Duni Group won a bronze medal in the Food Service/Food-on-the-Go category at yesterday's Environmental Packaging Awards in London. Receiving this award, despite strong competition from some of the industry's leading companies, demonstrates the company's dedicated efforts in developing and offering sustainable packaging solutions.

“We are proud of our great team that, together with our customers, develops excellent and innovative food packaging solutions,” says Nicklas Lauwell, Executive Vice President, Food Packaging Solutions at Duni Group. “It’s not just about creating more sustainable products; it’s about being a forerunner in driving new standards in the industry.”

The Environmental Packaging Awards honor the leading innovations and players in the field of sustainable packaging solutions in the UK. The judging process highlights those with a deep understanding of the environmental impact of packaging while recognizing the crucial role packaging plays in protecting its contents. The awards presented aim to celebrate the brightest minds in the packaging industry.

The Environmental Packaging Awards took place on the evening of Wednesday, June 26, in London.

For more information about the award and the other finalists, visit Environmental Packaging Live 2024.