Global packaging leader, Berry Global Group, Inc., has received four awards at the 2024 Environmental Packaging Awards, including a Gold Award for Sustainable Innovation of the Year, two Silver Awards in the Ambient Food and Chilled Food categories, and a Bronze Award for Alcoholic Drinks. Recognizing outstanding achievements in sustainable packaging, these awards represent Berry’s significant contributions to reducing environmental impact.

“Supporting our customers’ sustainability goals is central to everything we do at Berry,” said JeanMarc Galvez, President of Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging International division. “Our achievements in the Environmental Packaging Awards – in both rigid and flexible plastics – demonstrate significant technical and design expertise and showcase the vital role that plastic can play in the move to a circular, net zero economy.”

Organized by leading UK trade title Packaging News, the Environmental Packaging Awards recognize the exceptional efforts of individuals and organizations committed to advancing environmental stewardship through their packaging designs. Berry’s Gold Award for Sustainable Innovation of the Year recognizes the company’s efforts to move the dial with the reusable milk bottle it developed for Abel & Cole’s Club Zero. These bottles can be refilled up to 16 times before being recycled, challenging the conventional use of refillable glass bottles for home milk delivery.

Berry’s high-performance Entour polyethylene (PE) lamination film was recognized with a Silver Award in the Ambient Food category for its ability to improve the recyclability of traditional multilayer films through compatibilization, enabling converters and brand owners to transition to more recyclable structures. And its Omni® Xtra+ polyvinyl chloride (PVC) replacement film was recognized with a Silver Award in the Chilled and Frozen category. Omni® Xtra+ provides a high-performance, high-clarity alternative to traditional hard-to-recycle PVC cling film that is 25% lighter weight, recyclable in line with current European recycling guidelines, and RecyClass and Interseroh certified.

Berry also received a Bronze in the Alcoholic Drinks category for its flat-pack shaped 100% recycled PET (rPET) plastic wine bottle for Packamama. This flat, rPET wine bottle is widely recyclable through standards curbside collection and delivers an eye-catching effect while reducing the bottle's weight to a mere 63g compared to the average 460g glass bottle.

In addition to Berry’s four awards, the GoUnpackaged refill packaging solution from the Refill Coalition, for which Berry designed and manufactured a bespoke 14 liter High-density polyethylene (HDPE) reusable container, was awarded Gold in the Ambient Food category.

Learn about Berry’s sustainability strategy and progress in the company's 2023 Sustainability Report.