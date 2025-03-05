ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced that its ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Paper Platform, used in the Marks & Spencer’s Select Farms Organic potato range, has won Best in Class and an Award of Distinction at the 2025 PAC Global Awards.

As part of the initiative, the RP-1000 platform stood out in the Sustainable Package Design: Package Circularity category for its combination of high-speed form-fill-seal performance, enhanced durability, and full curbside recyclability. This recognition reinforces ProAmpac’s commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable packaging solutions that meet evolving market and circularity demands.

“The RP-1000 series represents a major step forward in sustainable flexible packaging, balancing functionality, durability, and recyclability without compromising performance,” said Abigail Sawyer-Parker, product development technologist at ProAmpac. “We really appreciate the collaboration with Marks & Spencer’s and are honored that PAC Global has recognized our efforts in driving packaging circularity forward.”

The PAC Global Awards celebrate innovative, impactful, and sustainable packaging solutions worldwide. Winning Best in Class and an Award of Distinction further cements ProAmpac’s position as a leader in advancing circular packaging design.

