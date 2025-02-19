ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is supporting United Dairy Farmers (UDF) in enhancing its fresh food-to-go offerings with ProAmpac's HandRap™, resulting in a notable boost in sales and improved customer satisfaction.

Seeking to enhance product presentation and improve customer appeal, UDF turned to ProAmpac for an innovative solution. HandRap’s clear film wrap and curbside recyclable carton board design showcased UDF’s fresh offerings and maintained their quality during extended hold times.

“The HandRap has been a game-changer for our food-to-go offerings,” said Chuck Kronyak, senior category manager, fresh foods & bakery. “The improved visibility and quality have been well-received by our customers, and the results speak for themselves with significant sales growth.”

HandRap Benefits

Boosts sales: Clear film wrap enhances product visibility, drawing customers’ attention.

Improves quality: Maintains food freshness in both hot and chilled applications.

Sustainability: Carton board is curbside recyclable when the film is removed.

Streamlines operations: Shipped flat for easy assembly.

Designed for sandwiches, paninis, burgers, and pastries, HandRap combines functionality with a handcrafted aesthetic, offering a premium presentation for food-to-go items.

ProAmpac emphasized the importance of meeting customer needs. “HandRap is designed to help our partners deliver an exceptional experience to their customers,” said Chad Murdock, president, fiber division at ProAmpac. “We’re thrilled that UDF has seen such strong results, and we remain committed to providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that align with their goals.”

For more details on ProAmpac’s food-to-go packaging solutions or to learn more about HandRap’s benefits, visit ProAmpac.com.