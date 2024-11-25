ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has announced its win at the prestigious 2024 UK Packaging Awards. ProAmpac received the Cartonboard Pack of the Year award for the innovative Pret Hong Kong RecycAll HandRap™ range. In addition to this remarkable achievement, ProAmpac was also honored with five other packaging award nominations, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the packaging industry.

Held at the iconic Grosvenor House Hotel in London, the UK Packaging Awards celebrates the best in packaging innovation. Industry leaders gather to honor the most impactful solutions of the year.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the UK Packaging Awards for our Pret Hong Kong RecycAll HandRap range,” shared Graham Williams, senior vice president, EU fiber division. “This win, along with our nominations for five other packaging innovations, underscores ProAmpac’s unwavering commitment to our customers' sustainability goals and our mission to make a lasting impact in the UK market. We are proud to push the boundaries of sustainable packaging and deliver high-performance solutions that drive positive change.”

The Pret Hong Kong RecycAll HandRap™ range, developed for Pret a Manger’s cold food-to-go products, offers a fully recyclable, all-fiber packaging solution. In response to Hong Kong's ban on single-use plastics, ProAmpac replaced traditional plastic film with a sleek design that provides visibility of the food while maintaining product freshness. The packaging, used for items like baguettes and wraps, is easy to recycle with board and supports Pret’s sustainability goals without impacting shelf life.

