ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) to advance innovation and enhance people development within the company. Known worldwide for its project-based, experiential learning approach, WPI brings valuable real-world learning opportunities to ProAmpac through this partnership.

"As a WPI alum, I’m proud to offer students opportunities to apply their skills on real-world situations through senior capstone projects, research, and summer internships with ProAmpac,” said Scott Doughty, senior vice president of operational excellence. “This partnership provides WPI students with hands-on experience while delivering valuable solutions to ProAmpac, with the potential to develop future company leaders.”

In collaboration with WPI, this partnership strengthens ProAmpac’s focus on operational excellence. ProAmpac continues to challenge the status quo in packaging innovation, people development, and process optimization through active engagement with emerging talent.

“Together with ProAmpac, we are enabling a win-win partnership which enhances student learning while providing sustainable advancements and solutions to industry,” said David Ortendahl, Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships for WPI.

This extends ProAmpac’s university partnerships and exemplifies its’ dedication to fostering continuous improvement and developing the next generation of industry leaders. By integrating fresh perspectives and expertise from WPI students into its operations, ProAmpac reaffirms its commitment to innovation, high-performance packaging solutions and advancing a collaborative culture focused on growth and excellence.

For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.