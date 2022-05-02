Saint James Tea, an organic and sustainably packaged line of ready-to-drink teas, has teamed up with LA Libations, as a component of their SoCal Incubation Program (SIP), a California-based beverage incubator that focuses on emerging health-centric consumer brands looking to grow in market.

Beginning on May 1, Saint James Tea is hitting shelves at Sprouts Farmers Markets in over 50 stores spread across two key west coast markets, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Created by the co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea, John M. Ferolito, global culture icon Jon Buscemi, Bond Audio & D’Angelico Guitars CEO Brenden Cohen, and beverage industry veteran Roy Warren Jr., Saint James Tea stands out from the crowd as a healthy beverage option that boasts minimal environmental impact.

“We found synergy with LA Libations as, like Saint James Tea, the company prioritizes health, wellness and social responsibility,” explains Ferolito. “Sprouts Farmers Market’s healthy and eco-friendly shopping experience makes it the perfect grocery store to introduce Saint James Tea to customers on a national level, and through our partnership at LA Libations, we are excited to continue expanding our in-store presence this year.”

Saint James Tea puts the planet first by using Tetra Paks created with low carbon materials and made of 70% paper from responsibly managed forests. The packaging also eliminates exposure to air and light, which gives the preservative-free tea a shelf life of up to 24 months, while keeping the product fresh for as long as possible.

“The ‘better-for-you’ proposition that Saint James Tea embodies makes the brand an ideal fit for our Incubation portfolio,” said Jacob Timony, Executive Vice President of LA Libations / Director of SIP. “As we position the brand for launch in the California market scene, the initial feedback from retailers and consumers alike has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re eager to get selling.”

Named in honor of Father James Haggerty - an inspirational figure in Ferolito’s early career - A key component of the company is to encourage consumers to give back. Through its #WhoIsYourSaintJames initiative, individuals will be empowered to recognize those who are helping better their communities.

Saint James Tea plans to expand distribution to other health and wellness-forward stores and markets on the West Coast in the coming year, and is currently available to order on Amazon.