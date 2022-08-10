Rancho La Gloria, the largest wine-based ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand, today announced its expansion into the spirits category with the launch of premium Infused Tequilas. Available in two refreshing flavors, Jalapeño Lime and Pink Lemonade, Rancho La Gloria Infused Tequila offers a distinctive and delicious drinking experience for tequila lovers across all borders.

Like all Rancho La Gloria products, the premium blanco tequilas are crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave. It is then infused and bottled at 35% ABV, to deliver an exceptional spirit that celebrates culture, family and innovation. Pink Lemonade Infused Tequila features notes of lemon zest and sweet meyer lemon. The lemon notes are heightened by hints of ripe berry and lemon blossom and finished with layers of clean agave and bright citrus. Jalapeño Lime Infused Tequila packs a punch with flavors of freshly sliced jalapeño balanced by juicy key lime and zesty lime peel with notes of roasted agave and the perfect amount of heat.

Infused Tequilas join the brand's award-winning portfolio of agave-based bottled cocktails, with both flavors already touting their own accolades, earning top scores and medal wins from highly accredited industry competitions, including Ultimate Spirit Challenge, Denver International Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition and Chilled 100 Spirits Awards.

"At Patco Brands, we have a bold vision for the future of agave and with tequila continuing to dominate as a top 3 spirit in the category for U.S. drinkers, we saw an opportunity to innovate and expand our portfolio," said Joey Parris, CMO of Patco Brands. "Whether in a cocktail or sipped on its own, our infused tequilas offer consumers a fun approachable spirit that is authentically unique and we're thrilled to share this creation with the world."